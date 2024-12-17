8 Dems Call for Flooding the US with Non-Deportable Jihadists

The White House has $3.5 billion in the budget to bring Palestinians, mostly Hamas supporters, to the United States. They seem to like getting people who hate us into the country. The Uniparty works together to process these radicals as refugees, but they now have a new 11th-hour demand to flood the country with them and make them non-deportable.

The Palestinian Jihadists marching with American communists at our universities and down our city streets screaming and threatening, waving terrorist flags, will possibly receive permanent status. They might soon be Tom Homan-proof.

Eight Democrat senators have called for the Biden-Harris regime to award Palestinians Temporary Protected Status before sponge-for-brains Biden leaves office.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Tim Kaine, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Peter Welch, and Sen. Brian Schatz claim Israelis have left 43,000 Palestinians dead without explaining most are Hamas terrorists. That number of 43,000 comes solely from Hamas. Democrats attempt to whitewash terrorists, and Republicans let them.

Eight Democrats signed a letter last week calling for TPS to make these radicals permanent using a process not meant for them. While TPS is supposed to be temporary, it never is.

Palestinians are among the most feared and violent Muslim jihadists in the world.

Democrats want these Hamas supporters in this country waving their Hamas flags. They are deliberately inviting a flood of these maniacs into the country.

No neighboring nation wants them because they are violent jihadists, raised from infancy to hate. According to their letter below, Democrats even want the violent warring Muslims from the West Bank in the United States.

According to the Palestinian Center for Policy and Research, seventy-two percent of so-called Palestinians “believe that Hamas’s decision to launch the October 7 attack was correct.”

Rape Culture

63% of Palestinian men and 50% of Palestinian women say, “A woman should tolerate violence to keep the family together” (United Nations survey, 2018)

Just 29% of Palestinian men and 39% of Palestinian women believe “Unmarried women should have the same right to live on their own as unmarried men.” (United Nations survey, 2018)

57% of Palestinian men and 54% of Palestinian women agree that “If a woman is raped, she should marry her rapist.” (United Nations, 2018)

They want to literally import a rape culture.

They Hate Americans

From October 31 to November 7, the Arab World for Research and Development surveyed 668 Palestinians in the West Bank in the Gaza Strip during the fourth week of the ongoing Gaza war. They conducted face-to-face interviews across the West Bank and in shelters and households in the three governates. It included equal representation of men and women.

In the Palestinian poll, 75% support the October 7 massacre, and another 76% view Hamas positively. The most shocking numbers are 80% who support the annihilation of Israel over the two-state solution. [The two-state solution was offered to Arafat and he turned it down.]

A total of 98% of the Arab Muslim settlers in the West Bank hate America, as do 96.8% of those in Gaza.

It isn’t enough that Democrats opened the borders to terrorists and cartels. Now, they want to wholesale import them and make them non-deportable.

