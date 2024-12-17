Derek Chauvin’s Legal Team Can Examine George Floyd’s Heart Tissue

Derek Chauvin has been granted judicial permission to test George Floyd’s preserved heart tissue. This action is part of Chauvin’s appeal process against his federal conviction for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights. That appeal is based on a claim by a pathologist suggesting that Floyd’s death might be attributable to a heart condition rather than Chauvin’s actions.

Derek Chauvin, who was sent to prison in the death of St. George Floyd after BLM demanded a conviction, was also convicted by Eric Holder’s Department of ‘Justice.’

Chauvin and his fellow officers were a sacrifice to the Black Lives Matter communist and anarchist tyrants.

The former Minneapolis police officer is appealing the civil rights violation. He was granted judicial permission to test George Floyd’s preserved heart tissue. This action is part of Chauvin’s appeal process against his federal conviction for allegedly violating Mr. Floyd’s civil rights. The appeal is based on a claim by a pathologist suggesting that St. George’s death might be attributable to a heart condition rather than the [legal] restraint then-officer Chauvin used.

St. George was a career criminal who was involved in the robbery and hammer attack of an eight-month pregnant woman.

The only surprising thing about this judicial ruling is that it wasn’t allowed before. Then again, Democrats re-introduced us to Soviet-style lawfare.

BREAKING: Court allows Derek Chauvin legal team to test George Floyd’s heart tissue for appeal pic.twitter.com/JeNipmWkpA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 16, 2024

I’m sorry Mr. Floyd died. He was loaded with drugs and had health problems. Watch the evidence in this movie:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email