Headliner for the WH Correspondents Dinner Hates Trump

The White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) president, far-left Politico author Eugene Daniels, has picked a vicious Trump-hating entertainer for the annual dinner, saying she is an “ideal fit for this current political and cultural climate.”

Comedian Amber Ruffin joined CNN’s Jake Tapper after being named to headline the 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

When Tapper asked if she wanted President Trump to attend, she said, “No! Sure, it’s something to do, but no one wants that. … I don’t know that anyone is looking forward to being in the same room with him.”

She sounds nice.

Tapper smirked.

She said at the end of the interview that she has no interest in criticizing everybody as people suggest.

No one paid attention to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in the past until Presidents started attending. Due to the left-wing correspondents, it became a Democrat event. The media is one big Democrat event. This is a Democrat propaganda event like Late Night ‘comedy.’

