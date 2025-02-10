LAST WEEK $59M Went to House Illegal Migrants in NYC Luxury

Elon Musk wrote on X that the DOGE team “just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order.

“That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high-end hotels for illegals!

“A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds,” Musk said.

If Only We Could Claw Back

What the Democrat administration is possibly legal, but in the end, it’s $59 million going to house people breaking our laws in luxury hotels. Many are criminals.

It is money that could be used for disasters. However, it might be something they can do based on prior approvals. Congress approved this mess.

It’s a sleight of hand. Congress could have said the money was not to be used to house people here illegally and didn’t.

Democrats have wasted money like this nonstop for four years.

Democrats in power have tied up hundreds of billions in various ways, and now they plan to shut down the government so Trump can’t function.

The X post refers to a federal grant program funded by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) budget and administered by FEMA called the Shelter and Services Program (SSP).

However, the transfers cited in the Oct. 6 X post were funds reallocated by Congress from CBP to FEMA to run the SSP. No funds for the SSP program came out of FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, according to appropriations acts by Congress and budget reports by the Congressional Research Service for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.

The FEMA website also said on a page responding opened a new tab to hurricane-related rumors, “No money is being diverted from disaster response needs.”

