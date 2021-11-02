Lunatic Puppet Joe Whispers, Lies, & Blames Foreigners for His Policies

















Joe Biden is not doing well on his trip abroad but we knew that would happen. He’s doing terribly at home as well. In Glasgow, he’s lying, blaming everyone else, and struggling to stay awake.

The GDP in the second half of the year has fallen by 4.7% in The United States. America is headed for stagflation, and Joe Biden is doing NOTHING to steer us away from it. He is doing nothing to ease the supply chain crisis. But he is giving our tax dollars to illegal aliens and foreign globalists. He’s a lunatic puppet for the globalists.

Joe Biden creeped on the globalists at the COP26 today with his weird whispering. He’s weird and embarrassing. Watch:

He continually blames everyone and everything but himself for problems, like the supply chains. Yes, COV is a problem, but union demands, paying people to stay home, California laws, destruction of the trucking industry and so much can be placed on the backs of the Democrat party. It’s the red to red pipeline from China to California that is the biggest problem along with unnecessary and draconian lockdowns.

REPORTER: “Rents are up – the cost of everyday items are up. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 13 year high. So, when specifically should Americans expect those prices to come down?” BIDEN: “The significant reason why prices are up, is because of COVID affecting the supply chains.” pic.twitter.com/q5uwrf8ySW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2021

Biden’s granddaughter probably used Biden influence to get a job at Bloomberg. He’s in trouble with someone for saying it. Whoever is that anyway who he is in trouble with? The real president?

Biden accidentally reveals his granddaughter works for Bloomberg, then says “I’m in trouble”pic.twitter.com/BoITpv2yCi — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 2, 2021

He sounds like he’s drunk. While speaking at a climate change forum, Biden had to apologize for repeating himself then lost his train of thought and then repeated himself again. Watch:

Joe Biden apologizes for repeating himself, loses his place, then repeats himself again. pic.twitter.com/akMX51WMoF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2021

Did you hear him blatantly lie and blame Russia and OPEC for the higher gas and oil prices he caused? You can hear it now in case you missed it. Biden and only his regime are responsible. The Biden Regime cut out the pipeline, ended drilling on federal lands, and are telling investors to NOT invest in fossil fuels. He alone is to blame.

Did he ever hear of diplomacy? Why blame foreigners for what he alone has done? Watch:

NOW – Biden blames Russia and OPEC for higher gas and oil prices.pic.twitter.com/ZD2gzlJMxg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 2, 2021

Biden needs to go. We need someone as president who is held accountable.

.@CawthornforNC on President Joe Biden: "He is at such a clear point of mental decline. The 25th Amendment needs to be enacted, he can not serve in office any longer." @JohnFBachman pic.twitter.com/FKN3PYLOsr — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 2, 2021

Dummy:

He is incapable of thinking. They selected this. Joe Biden calls on reporters from a pre-approved list: “Um…Nancy, CBS?”pic.twitter.com/0h3IXfrdCV — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 2, 2021

He also lied and said wage growth outpaced inflation. Biden thinks we’re all as dumb as he is.

Biden just said wage growth had outpaced inflation over the past year. That is false. https://t.co/ikO5JvQWUF pic.twitter.com/NVT58Xw28N — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 2, 2021

