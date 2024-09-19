Mark Robinson Accused of Disturbing Comments on a Porn Forum

Mark Robinson, the conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina and a popular Lt. Gov., allegedly made a series of inflammatory comments on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago. He’s accused of referring to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found.

CNN Report

Robinson allegedly said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography. According to C-File, a review of archived messages found he also referred to himself as a “perv.”

The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two.

Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a pornographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson frequently used online.

Robinson listed his full name on his profile for Nude Africa, as well as an email address he used on numerous websites for decades.

Mark Robinson denies the accusations.

“They lied about Clarence Thomas. They lied about Donald Trump. And now they’re lying about Mark Robinson. When they can’t defeat you, they attempt to destroy you. WE THE PEOPLE won’t let them!”

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent's dishonest campaign: — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024