Heart Wrenching Testimony of a Persecuted Whistleblower

FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen has been persecuted for doing the right thing. He testified to Congress yesterday and choked up several times. He also had an ominous warning for Americans.

“I personally have no confidence that the FBI will rein in its own conduct,” Mr. Allen said. “I’ve been persecuted along with Garrett, and Steve, and Kyle, and countless other whistleblowers. It is my opinion that the Bureau used reprisal and fear to control the workforce. It has been a seemingly effective tactic.

“I personally believe that there are no current effective checks and balances against them conducting lawless action with any type of correction in a legitimate time frame.

“I welcome the work of the IG but I think in any type of lawless action, there’s no legitimate time frame to rein them back in. Their ability to overclassify information can allow them to Stonewall forever.

“To the American people, you have a duty as a citizen to vote, and I strongly urge you to do so. It’s how you participate in the American experience. I know people have doubts about election integrity, but you must vote. It is your claim. Stake your claim, and don’t forfeit willingly.

“Have your voice heard.

This next statement gives a sense of foreboding.

“Other recommendations are in the natural order—the first, vote. The second is the Second Amendment: arm yourself and know how to defend yourself. Make three to four friends in your neighborhood and promise to come to each other’s mutual aid in times of harm and hardship. During the Great Depression, people stocked up the pantry. So I think that’s a good practice, especially in our economic times, and make sure you have three to four months of food.

He then talked about praying and reaching out to God.

The FBI tormented him. It’s not surprising that they lied to take his security clearance away. Look at how they surveiled Tulsi Gabbard, another patriotic American.

POWERFUL: FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen discusses the devastating impact of the FBI’s lies on his family. -Questioned his allegiance to America

-Suspended his security clearance

-Suspended his pay and refused outside employment After 27 months, the FBI finally came clean. pic.twitter.com/MMLjBwsvD7 — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) September 25, 2024

This is his opening statement. It’s hard not to cry listening to him, hearing the suffering in his voice.

