US Marshals Are Hunting for Fani Willis’s Lover Boy

The House Judiciary Committee has been unable to find former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade since issuing a subpoena on Friday. Committee spokesperson Russell Dye told Newsweek on Wednesday evening that he is missing.

The committee is trying to subpoena Wade to testify, which will likely include questions about his previous personal relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis charged former President Donald Trump with allegedly seeking to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia, a swing state that narrowly backed President Joe Biden.

The US Marshals are on the hunt for him.

This concerns Trump’s phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to find [legal] votes. The election was a squeaker in a very important swing state.

He’s on the lam, probably upon the recommendation of his ex-girlfriend, Fani Willis, who reportedly still sees him.