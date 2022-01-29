CBP Are Travel Agents for Single Male Illegals, Including Criminals

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations are now an “unofficial travel coordination agency.” Agents are forced to coordinate travel for some illegal immigrants with criminal records, an ICE source told Fox News on Wednesday.

These criminals are released into the country. Such is Democrat hatred for their own country and countrymen.

The ICE official was reacting to Fox News’ reporting that single adult illegal immigrants are being quickly processed and released into the U.S. in large numbers via a hub in Brownsville, Texas.

Fox News footage showed several federally contracted buses dropping off dozens of mostly male illegal aliens at a parking garage in Brownsville, Texas. Black tarps were set up with a makeshift sign that said “Border Patrol drop-off” above it.

Since then, Fox News has witnessed hundreds of illegal aliens (they’re not migrants) being released into the area in just a few days. From there the illegal aliens and criminals are transported via taxis to bus stations and airports.

The source said the reporting only scratches the surface and that the mass releases have been happening discretely since February, that ICE fugitive operations teams are essentially nonexistent, and that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operation (ERO) has become what the source called an “unofficial travel coordination agency.”

“Between [releases] and the vaccine mandate the morale is at the lowest,’ the source said. “Imagine going to the office to make phone calls all day to coordinate travel for someone who just came in illegally, some of them with criminal records.”

Obviously, there are far more than 2 million illegal aliens coming in each year under Joe Biden.

BREAKING: The federal government continues to mass release single adult male migrants at a parking garage in Brownsville. We’ve seen 4 of these groups in last 2 hours. Some have ankle monitors on. All being released to bus stations or the airport. Not Title 42’d. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mnneUNHFC1 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

NEW: In the middle of our live shot on @FoxNews, another group of dozens of single adult male migrants were dropped off by the federal government in Brownsville. A NGO then gave them travel folders and they walked to a nearby bus stop to travel elsewhere in the country. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UypXYBtrGl — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

The agents slammed their Chief in Laredo but to no avail.

NEW: Border Patrol agents in Laredo got into a heated exchange with BP Chief Raul Ortiz during DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ visit today. “For evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. Good men are doing nothing. You’re allowing illegal aliens to be dropped off in communities!” pic.twitter.com/XbVUoVLxH7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 29, 2022

