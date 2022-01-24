Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute from Slain Officer’s Grieving Widow

The grieving widow of the slain 22-year-old NYPD officer Jason Rivera yesterday posted a moving tribute to her husband, who she married just three months ago.

Rivera was shot dead on Friday night during an ambush as he and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, responded to a Harlem address to investigate a domestic-violence call.

The pair were allegedly shot by convicted felon Lashawn McNeil, 47.

“Fly high my beautiful angel,’ Rivera’s widow wrote on Instagram, together with a picture of his locker that she took at the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct in central Harlem.

“Yesterday I visited the locker room where you used to FaceTime me at during your meal time or right before you had to go downstairs to the muster room for roll call at 15:00,” she said.

“Last night was supposed to be your day 5 & you were RDO [off] for the next three days. We both waited for your RDO’s to spend them together. But now your soul will spend the rest of my days with me, through me, right beside me.

“I love you till the end of time,’ the grieving widow – who has not been named – wrote.

Her Instagram profile also includes photos of the newly married couple out in Liberty State Park in Jersey City. In one posting, she describes her husband as “my soulmate, best friend and lover from now until the end of time.”

She included a photo of his locker.

