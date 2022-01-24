Slave Labor in WI? Judge Won’t Let 7 Healthcare Workers Quit Their Jobs

Thedacare in Wisconsin sued and received a court order to keep 7 healthcare workers from starting jobs at another facility, Ascension Northeast Wisconsin, reports Insider.

Mark J. McGinnis, a judge for the Outagamie County Circuit Court, granted ThedaCare the temporary restraining order on January 20. Attorneys representing both hospitals agreed to meet on the morning of January 24 to see if they could come to another resolution.

The granted order states Ascension must either give back ThedaCare a radiology technician and a registered nurse out of the seven workers resigning or cease the hiring of all seven workers until ThedaCare has hired replacements.

Timothy Breister, one of the ThedaCare employees who received a job offer from Ascension, submitted a letter to the judge that said he and his coworkers applied to Ascension because they believed it provided a better work/life balance, according to the Post-Crescent. Breister was told when asking Theda to match the offer that “the long term expense … was not worth the short term cost.”

What are they, slaves? They can’t leave when they want over COV? Now they’re forced to work in an environment where they’re unhappy? Who can justify a court decision like this? And what’s with the, you give me a radiology tech and an RN and I’ll give you 5 RN’s?

This is nuts.

