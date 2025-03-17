Heartbreaking, Ironic Note Hero Cop Wrote Before “Allegedly” Being Killed by 14-year-old

This past Friday, thousands of fellow police officers attended the funeral of slain Newark Detective Sergeant Joseph Azcona. Joseph’s grieving family and friends joined them. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker also showed up.

Tributes to the fallen hero were understandably powerful.

His Captain, Patricia Rodriguez-Alfieri, fought back tears as she characterized Azcona as “quiet, respectful, and so very kind.”

The cop’s partner “Manny”, who was still hospitalized with wounds from the ambush-style attack, wrote, “We became brothers in arms not because we were forced to but because we genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. It’s the kind of friendship where you don’t need to say much, but you know what the other one is thinking. He had a way of making everything feel a little lighter, even in the darkest times.”

But the most moving, heartbreaking, and tragically ironic of all was a note the fallen Detective wrote in 2019 to the local police academy about why he wanted a career in law enforcement — and it also was read at his grief-filled funeral.

“So I can help make the community I live in better — I have witnessed a lot of trouble in the area where I grew up. To help people in the city of Newark, especially those who cannot help themselves.

“The day after I graduate from the police academy will be my best day.”

Further reflecting on his future, Azcona penned, “In thirty years, I can see myself retired with a happy family and beautiful kids.”

Compare Detective Sergeant Azcona’s wonderfully optimistic, three-decades-long plan horrifically cut short by a 14-year-old with a fully automatic weapon to what’s ahead for that teen.

An expert explained, “If the alleged shooter were tried as an adult, a jury could slap him with 30 years to life in prison for killing a cop. But as a juvenile, the most a suspect could face is 20 years — and he probably wouldn’t even serve the whole thing since there’s no mandatory minimum for minors.”

So you can have this “alleged” killer purposely destroy Joseph Azcona’s wonderful, thirty-year-plan of selfless community service and retire with his wife and “beautiful kids” while the accused will likely be roaming the streets again in maybe 10 or 15 years.

Apparently, NJ joins the legions of other blue states, where justice is not only blind but stupid.

We join an emotional Chief of Police, Sharonda Morris, in saying “Rest easy, Sergeant, we have the watch from here.”

Attending the funeral service for Newark Police Detective Joseph Azcona in Newark… 26 years old… sad day for the country. May he rest in peace, and God Bless those he left behind. pic.twitter.com/ArM13Zcban — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 14, 2025

