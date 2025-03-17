Syria’s Blinken-Backed Jihadist in a Suit Will Probe Murders of Minorities

By
M Dowling
-
0
15

Thousands of minorities in Syria have been murdered in the most vicious ways. The jihadist in a suit claims it’s Assad forces. That doesn’t seem possible. Assad’s forces protected these people for three decades. On the other hand, al Jolani, the well-dressed jihadist, as ISIS and al-Qaida (news flash: they are all the same people). He is going to investigate.

As President Trump said, the terrorists are unknown. We might be better off with Assad and should stay out of it. They bashed him for agreeing with Assad, but what he said is aging well.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken is the fool who supported the “rebels” taking over. He said the people would be relieved from a brutal dictatorship and finally be free. It’s hard to imagine an administration dumber than our last one.

The new leaders are ISIS, al-Nusra, and al-Qaida psychopaths.

Warning: The very graphic murder of the Alawites, Christians, and other minorities.

This man was murdered in Syria for making wine which he had done for generations.


