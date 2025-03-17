Syria’s Blinken-Backed Jihadist in a Suit Will Probe Murders of Minorities

Thousands of minorities in Syria have been murdered in the most vicious ways. The jihadist in a suit claims it’s Assad forces. That doesn’t seem possible. Assad’s forces protected these people for three decades. On the other hand, al Jolani, the well-dressed jihadist, as ISIS and al-Qaida (news flash: they are all the same people). He is going to investigate.

As President Trump said, the terrorists are unknown. We might be better off with Assad and should stay out of it. They bashed him for agreeing with Assad, but what he said is aging well.

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken is the fool who supported the “rebels” taking over. He said the people would be relieved from a brutal dictatorship and finally be free. It’s hard to imagine an administration dumber than our last one.

The new leaders are ISIS, al-Nusra, and al-Qaida psychopaths.

For the first time in decades, Syria has an opportunity to have a government that is run by and answers to the people, not dominated by a dictator, religious or ethnic group, or outside power. We’re determined to work closely with partners so Syrians can realize that aspiration. pic.twitter.com/OCfouCEKCo — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 12, 2024

Warning: The very graphic murder of the Alawites, Christians, and other minorities.

Free Syria. #Jableh | HTS “jihadists” march through the Alawite majority city, while systematic sectarian murders of Alawites continue, by HTS & linked sectarian terrorists. pic.twitter.com/UxlluNX4SK — tim anderson (@timand2037) January 13, 2025

This man was murdered in Syria for making wine which he had done for generations.

ISLAM IN ALL ITS GLORY ⚠️ Extremely Graphic ⚠️

Two minutes of torture

And then shoot them point blank on the head.

The end is horrific! Despite the order not to film anything, videos of the massacres of Alawites by the Syrian army forces keep surfacing. pic.twitter.com/mgBmvcALGW — Jais abram (@JaisAbram) March 16, 2025

⭕He was saying goodbye to them because he was traveling, and he did not know that it was his final farewell.

Al-#Julani‘s gangs killed all of his family and brothers who had bid them farewell because they were #Alawites.#Alawites_demand_international_protection #Syria pic.twitter.com/sn4kht1BWr — Voice Of Truth (@__VOT___) March 13, 2025

A “Moderate” Syrian Sunni is celebrating the killings of thousands of Alawites of children, women and men . He confirms that over 9000 Alawites

been killed in just two days by Isis aka HTS . #Syria #AlawiteHolocaust pic.twitter.com/K5ZioUUWdc — Punjabi Baba (@5abi_) March 11, 2025

why is the murder of 7000 Christians and Alawites by the AlQaeda faction installed in Syria with backing of US and Israel of so much less interest to western media than October 7? https://t.co/Bw3obkhnKN — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) March 10, 2025

A HTS terrorist poses as he steps on the body of an Alawite woman in the village of Harisun on the Syrian coast after killing her entire family. One day these photos will be featured in a story about the genocide of Alawites and Christians on the Syrian coast. But first, the… pic.twitter.com/YmEEyMQWXs — trooper (@trooper_cobb) March 8, 2025

An entire family has been massacred in Baniyas, Syria They were Orthodox Christians. pic.twitter.com/c6oRVti78b — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) March 15, 2025

