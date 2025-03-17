Bombshell: Gov’t Has Computers Creating Money Out of Thin Air

By
M Dowling
-
1


During a Ted Cruz podcast, Elon Musk explained that the government has computers that send money out of nothing.

There are about fourteen such computers, mostly in the Treasury. Others are in HHS, DoD, et cetera. They send money out of nothing. They don’t synchronize and are not coherent. They aren’t the real numbers and are probably off by 5% or 10%.

They just issue payments without real numbers.


