Bombshell: Gov’t Has Computers Creating Money Out of Thin Air

During a Ted Cruz podcast, Elon Musk explained that the government has computers that send money out of nothing.

There are about fourteen such computers, mostly in the Treasury. Others are in HHS, DoD, et cetera. They send money out of nothing. They don’t synchronize and are not coherent. They aren’t the real numbers and are probably off by 5% or 10%.

They just issue payments without real numbers.

An absolute bombshell from @elonmusk on the latest episode of Verdict. He reveals there are 14 magic money computers in the federal government that send money out of nothing. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 17, 2025

