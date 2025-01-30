Heartbreaking! Laken Riley’s Mother Speaks About the Laken Riley Act

President Trump’s first legislation was The Laken Riley Act. It’s a good act and will help Tom Homan as he rids the country of criminal aliens. This legislation mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants who have been arrested for theft-related crimes. It also includes provisions allowing state attorneys general to sue if the Department of Homeland Security’s actions harm state residents.

It mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of minor nonviolent crimes. The Left is opposed to that. Those in support don’t see why we need other nations’ drunk drivers, drug addicts, or shoplifters.

The Act passed the Senate, and the revised bill returned to the House, where Representatives had to vote again. The Senate made it better by adding assaults against police.

All these things have been illegal, but the administration needed a legal reminder.

Laken’s mother spoke about the bill and could barely keep from breaking down. It is heartbreaking. This was an avoidable tragedy that left endless suffering in its wake.

Laken Riley’s Mom: “most importantly I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, because without His sacrifices, Laken’s story would have ended on that horrific day… but because of Him, we can continue living knowing we will see Laken again…” pic.twitter.com/ibGV6of9AN — Mordecai Mission Action (@MordecaiTeam) January 30, 2025

