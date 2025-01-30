Sen. Paul on Vaccines & RFK Jr.

As a result of the second day of Robert Kennedy’s testimony, Sen. Rand Paul said he is MAHA, and RFK has his vote. He explains why in the clip below. Democrats attacked RFK over what they think his vaccine views are. RFK is continually mischaracterized on the issue.

Here is part of what Sen. Paul, a physician, said.

“You know, I think the discussion over vaccines is so oversimplified and dumbed down that we didn’t really get to real truths, Sen. Paul said. “And it’s why people up here are so separated from real people at home.

“So we talk about hepatitis B, it’s a terrible disease. It could lead to liver failure, as the Chairman said, but the reason you have distrust from people at home. Why don’t they believe anything you say? They don’t believe the government at all if you’re telling my kid to take a Hepatitis B vaccine when he’s one day old. You get it through drug use and sexually transmitted that’s how you get hepatitis B. But you’re telling me my kid has to take it at one day old.

“That’s not science. And so every person with a bit of common sense, even people who don’t resist vaccines.

“I vaccinated all my kids. I believe vaccines are one of the modern miracles beyond all pale. The Speckled Monster is a great book about the introduction of the smallpox vaccine in 1720 into our country—all miracles. But I’m not a one-size-fits-all. It’s not all or nothing, I chose to wait on my hepatitis B vaccine, and we did it when they went to school.

“Does that make me an awful person? Does that make me an anti-Vaxxer because I questioned the government’s dictate of whether I do it? And I’m not speaking for anybody else. I’m only speaking for myself. But for goodness sakes, let’s have an honest debate about these things.

“The COVID vaccine, if you ask me my opinion, the reporters are up and down… They say you are still anti-vaccine. No, I’m pro-vaccine. But on the COVID vaccine and on the COVID illness, there was 1000 fold or more difference between the elderly and children. If you don’t acknowledge that you’re committing malpractice, you’re showing your ignorance. If you say a six-month-old must be mandated to get it, the science is not there. So all this blather about the science says this, and the science is that no, it doesn’t.”

There is more, watch:

Today, at @RobertKennedyJr‘s HELP hearing, I made it clear that we need medical freedom. There’s such a belief in submission. “Submit to the government. Do what you’re told.” There is no discussion. There ought to be a debate. RFK Jr. has my vote. MAHA! pic.twitter.com/F0AnthzFHf — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) January 30, 2025

