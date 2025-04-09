“Heartbroken” Catholic Bishops Abandon Their Role in the Invasion

After having made billions from settling illegal aliens, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) announced on Monday that they would not renew their agreements with the US government for their refugee and illegal migrant resettlement programs.

They have helped bring in sex and labor traffickers of children and women. They facilitated the invasion of our country with drug dealers and some of the worst criminals in the world.

The number of illegal aliens soared under the Biden regime to nearly 20 million in four years. These are only the ones we know about.

Catholic Charities secretly, covertly sent these aliens across the country. The Bishops knowingly sent many to red states. They made $1.4 billion in 2024 alone.

They call themselves religious, but they are traitors to all of us who are Catholic. And, they betrayed this nation.

The Bishops like to say the agreements are 50 years old, but they knew full well that the last four years, if not the years under Obama, encompassed an invasion they willfully engaged in. The Bishops think we are all stupid.

They aren’t even sorry about the damage they caused, including the dead children and adults who drowned in the desert or the Rio Grande. They don’t care about the costs to citizens or the illicit drugs killing fellow citizens.

These alleged men of God, who made a financial killing, say the “heartbreaking” decision follows the Trump administration’s abrupt halt to funding for refugee resettlement.

They knew almost all of these people were NOT refugees.

I am heartbroken about what they are doing to my church.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email