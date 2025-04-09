55% of Democrats See Some Justification for Killing Trump or Musk

A new report from the Network Contagion Research Institute found that more than half of left-leaning Americans say political violence is “acceptable,” with 55% of them seeing “some justification” for assassinating Trump.

Alarming new report from the Network Contagion Research Institute shows the Left are increasingly normalizing violence – 55.2% say it’s justified to kiII Trump

– 48.6% say it’s justified to kiII Elon

– 57.6% say it’s acceptable to destroy Tesla dealerships Democrat leadership… pic.twitter.com/qWmVpSVHLJ — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) April 8, 2025

For all their talk of love, not hate, they are the hatemongers.

The National Contagion Research Institute is one person—or at least began in 2018 as one person, Joel Finkelstein, a very left-wing individual. It goes after the right. It’s now considered an academic institution.

Timcast did some research on them. This group, along with the ADL, a far-left Jewish anti-Christian hate group, have a campaign going to demonize the phrase “Christ is king.” These two partner together and with the Department of Homeland Security. Hopefully, Secretary Noem will take them off their partnership list.

This sketchy institution polled left-of-center people who at least “somewhat” justify the murder of Elon Musk and President Trump, respectively.

It Seems About Right

If you go online or check out any of these so-called protests, the people are very violent. They have professional placards calling for the death of these men. The communists in America, radical Islamists, and their useful idiots have joined forces, making them a much larger group. They have very similar goals. It is time to be concerned.

The poll was done in conjunction with Rutgers University’s Social Perception lab. They surveyed 1,264 American citizens to gauge their attitudes toward political violence.

Forty-one percent of Democrats say they believed killing a “powerful political leader” is “at least somewhat justified”. However, the numbers increased when they mentioned Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

These people are the people you see burning Teslas and screaming and threatening anyone who disagrees with them. They are serious, and they’re all on the far left. Obviously, we can thank the neo-Democrat leadership for much of this. Just this week, Chuck Schumer refused to denounce violence against Tesla and Elon Musk.

Stephen Colbert is funny to his small, hate-filled audience, but no one else. After calling President Trump the “disease,” he suggested the deep state stop him. Then he said, “Fidelo.” He wants President Trump assassinated.

Stephen Colbert makes a plea to the deep state to stop Trump, pic.twitter.com/PrIUIcgSpd — Not A Number (@myhiddenvalue) April 7, 2025

He is a hatemonger passing for a comedian. In the next clip, he suggests he should be killed with his reference to the glue factory. They are hoping for some deranged person to do what they want done.

Triggered Stephen Colbert equates Trump to an old horse with “hoof and mouth disease” and implies he should be killed by being sent “to the glue factory” pic.twitter.com/meNuFuNmzj — Julia (@Jules31415) February 17, 2024

