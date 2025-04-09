Gov. Hochul’s New Law Tracks Ammunition Sales

New York authoritarian Gov. Kathy Hochul will require dealers to track legal purchasers buying guns and ammunition.

It is reminiscent of the discrimination of gun owners in the Obama and Biden administrations. They debanked gun owners when they had access to purchases via credit cards.

They always use safety as the excuse, but it never makes us safe.

“We’re taking action to drive down gun violence in the State of New York — protecting our communities and making our streets safer,” Governor Hochul said. “Public safety is my number one priority, and by giving law enforcement additional tools to stop gun violence in its tracks, we’re building on our promise to put the safety of New Yorkers first.”

Meanwhile, she backs the no bail laws that really do make our streets very unsafe.

Her new laws mandate that credit card companies use the merchant category code for firearms and ammunition retailers, allegedly allowing law enforcement to identify potential ammunition stockpiling.

