Anthem-hater Berry Twitter-mocked ‘retarded’ white people, Mexicans, rape



















Hammer-throwing Olympic athlete Gwen Berry was recently under assault by the national anthem by her account. She was forced to stand on the podium after coming in at third place in the trials while they played the anthem — poor dear.

She thought Team USA played the anthem deliberately to offend her but, actually, it was pre-scheduled before she even tried-out.

Why would she think they wouldn’t play the anthem?

She acted childishly on the podium with her back to the flag. Republicans wanted her removed but Biden was 100% in her corner.

In any case, Berry is not just an anthem-hater.

Berry — who thinks the anthem is offensive and it’s tasteless to play it — is an offensive, tasteless tweeter. The Daily Mail unearthed some of her tweets:

“S/O [shout-out] to all the females that’s gone get drunk, get recked by 4 dudes, then cry rape this weekend,” she continued.

“Mexicans just don’t care about ppl,” she quoted someone as tweeting and laughed.

“Just saw this gurl wearing heels with white socks!! What the Hell..#chineseppl always try to start new trends..smh..ggguuurrrllll,” she wrote.

“This lil white boy being bad as hell!! I would smack his *** then stomp him!! Smh #whitepplKids hella disrespectful,” she tweeted in June 2011.

“White people are sooo retarded when they are drunk,” Berry wrote in an insulting two-fer tweet.

“#BasketballWives is proof that white ppl run they got damn mouths too much n they nosey as hell n they start drama btw crazy blk b&^%^%,”she tweeted in July 2011.

“Julie from #BGC gotta nice ass body for a white girl,” Berry tweeted in October 2012.

Berry mocked rape, ‘retarded’ white people, Asians, white children, and baseball wives, but that anthem, wow, that’s really bad. Are you glad she’s representing us?

