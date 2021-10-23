Heavy Federal Presence, Helicopter Overhead, at VA School Board Meeting

















A Fairfax Virginia parent who was vocal at a recent school board went to another board meeting on Thursday night only to find a heavy Federal presence with unmarked federal vehicles and a helicopter circling overhead. It was the night of the day DOJ Attorney General Merrick Garland testified.

This is definitely over the top and it’s undoubtedly meant to be a threat if accurate.

Stacy Langton is the parent who discovered books in the libraries of Fairfax County Public Schools with graphic depictions of sex between children and adults. So she read aloud from them in a school board meeting! It seems that’s what the FBI wants to see continued unopposed.

Hey, @CartoonsBen! I know between the @DHSgov car, the “ghost cars,” and the helicopter, there must be a political cartoon in there somewhere about the @fcpsnews #schoolboardmeeting last night… just sayin’@TeamYoungkin 🤣🔥🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Stacy Langton (@StacyLangton) October 22, 2021

The reference to the cartoon by Ben Garrison can be found here. In the meantime, the leftists are threatening her and her family.

Someone made a video out of her original speech before the board.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related















