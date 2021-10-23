Dr. Fauci Accused of Funding Puppy Torture in Tunisia

















A bipartisan letter demands answers from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID.

House members, most of whom are Republicans, want Fauci to explain himself in response to allegations brought on by the White Coat Waste Project that involve drugging puppies.

“Our investigators show that Fauci’s NIH division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive,” White Coat Waste told Changing America. “They also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies.”

Allegedly, 44 beagle puppies were used in a North Africa laboratory, and some of the dogs had their vocal cords removed so scientists could work without incessant barking.

It’s no surprise if true. This is the man who funds potential bioweapons in Wuhan.

JUST IN – Fauci’s NIH division partly funded a lab to drug dogs and “lock their heads in cages filled with hungry sandflies so that the insects could eat them alive.”https://t.co/TuujeCjb3M — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 23, 2021

Fauci Says Attacking Puppy Torture Is An Attack On Science https://t.co/MQkgmwciu8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 23, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...

Related















