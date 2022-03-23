Heinous! Newsom’s Abortion Council Plans to Legalize Infanticide

Gov. Gavin Newson’s abortion council plans to decriminalize infanticide. Language added to AB 2223 last week reveals their intent, Press California reports. It will also make California a sanctuary state for unfettered unborn baby/baby killing.

The proposed legislation would shield a mother from civil and criminal charges for any “actions or omissions” related to her pregnancy. It will include “miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.”

“Perinatal death” is the killing of newborns seven days or more after birth.

The bill from Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Berkeley) protects anyone who “aids or assists a pregnant person in exercising” these rights. It allows a woman to sue any police department or legal authority which arrests or charges her for hurting or killing her child under provisions of the bill.

Jonathan Keller, President of California Family Council, said, “A political culture that justifies killing millions of children in the womb is now declaring open season on unwanted newborns. Every Californian must oppose this heinous bill.”

AB 2223 is not only a pro-abortion bill – it removes all civil and criminal penalties for killing babies born alive under any circumstances. The bill expressly authorizes any person to facilitate late-term abortions and infanticide without legal repercussions. Life Legal condemns the use of euphemisms like “personal reproductive decisions” and ‘reproductive justice’ to justify and encourage the killing of babies in and outside the womb, according to Attorney and Chief Executive Officer Alexandra Snyder of the Life Legal Defense Foundation

Newsom’s “Future of Abortion Council” was formed last to “expand and protect access” to abortion in California.

A few weeks ago, Maryland introduced a bill that “decriminalizes neglecting newborns to death” using the same “perinatal death” language, though the bill hearing was canceled.

In 2019, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said doctors could decide to allow children to die after birth “if that’s what the mother and the family desired.”

