Helicopters Looking for Dirty Bombs in Las Vegas But It’s Normal

Don’t worry. The low-flying helicopters you might spot over Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve are all normal. The government wants to be sure no one is sneaking in a dirty bomb since Vegas is a tourist destination. Forbes reports this has gone on since the 1970s, albeit not necessarily over Las Vegas – that’s new.

The National Nuclear Security Administration operates the low-flying aircraft under a special group called the Nuclear Emergency Support Team, established almost 50 years ago to protect the U.S. from nuclear threats, writes author Matt Novak.

The flights were scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29, and Sunday, Dec. 31, to prepare for the big New Year’s Eve celebrations in Las Vegas.

The public may see NNSA’s twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter, which is equipped with radiation-sensing technology,” the Department of Energy said in a press release on Wednesday. They fly in formation.

The exceptional part is that the NNSA is announcing its plans to monitor a particular city at a specific time, writes Novak.

But it’s all normal. Everything is normal.

Very small nuclear dirty bombs can fit in a suitcase. A suitcase nuke or suitcase bomb is a very compact and portable nuclear weapon and could have the dimensions of 60 x 40 x 20 centimeters or 24 x 16 x 8 inches. The smallest possible bomb-like object would be a single critical mass of plutonium (or U-233) at maximum density under normal conditions. It only travels a few blocks or miles depending on radiation and weighs at least 100 pounds.

What isn’t normal is millions of people, many not even going through a portal, are pouring in non-stop so politicians can transform America as Barack Obama promised. And a small nuclear bomb can fit in a suitcase. Many nuclear dirty bombs can fit in many suitcases.

It’s our new normal, thanks to the politicians who rule over us and don’t care what we think. They no longer fear us and do whatever they want.

