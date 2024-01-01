Thousands of Pro-Hamas Leftists March to Times Square

Pro-Hamas, aka pro-Palestinian, protesters marched on Times Square and have already clashed with the police. They plan to disrupt the New Year’s Eve celebration because they are nasty people who don’t have any regard for the law or the rights of others. There are a million people in the city trying to celebrate.

Thousands of these thugs are marching. There are people in the mob who should be deported, but our administration is compromised. Also, in the mob are the same Antifa and BLM who have started trouble over and over in city after city.

One group shut down the front entrance to the World Trade Center’s Oculus, and another organized a funeral procession for children who were killed in Gaza.

Nerdeen Kiswandi, founder of event organizer Within Our Lifetime, gave a ridiculous speech at Zuccotti Park before the mob took to the streets.

“Without US backing, without US support politically, financially, in the media, and so many other ways, the Palestinian resistance would have defeated Israel a long time ago,” Kiswandi whined.

“But it’s this country that’s waging a genocide against the Palestinian people. It’s this country, the United States, that sent the weapons manufactured by US companies, paid for by our tax dollars — my and your tax dollars — that have killed upwards of 10,000 Palestinian children.”

We don’t know how many people have died because Hamas controls all the counts and the reporting, but the genocidal people are Hamas.

The communists and Islamofascists are chanting as usual:

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the ralliers chanted for the destruction of Israel.

“Israel, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide. Israel, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?”

One protester carried a sign reading, “Genocide Joe has got 2 go,” referring to Biden.

Check out the poll of Gaza and West Bank views conducted by the Arab World.

JUST IN: NYPD CLASHES WITH PRO PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS ATTEMPTING TO DISRUPT THE NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATIONS IN “Times Square”. “Happy New Year” #FJBiden Vote #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/twiRg8IrOI — Ape (@Apex644864791) January 1, 2024

– Hundreds of Palestinian protesters protesting against Israel were seen marching through the streets of Manhattan just hours before the ball is set to drop on the new year. The ‘Palestinian protesters’ could be be heard chanting: ” … pic.twitter.com/H5agOESKHY — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 31, 2023

NYPD officers are strategically deployed to help ensure this is a safe and memorable event in Times Square. Watch @jonathan4ny interview with @NYPDCT as she discusses some of the security measures for this evening’s ball drop celebration. pic.twitter.com/Nlxv3JvYaS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2024

