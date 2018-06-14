Here Are Five Times the FBI Showed Extreme Political Bias

The Inspector General released his report today and it concluded that there was no evidence of political bias by the FBI in the Hillary probe [although there was bias everywhere you turn]. Just quickly, we found five areas of serious political bias and we have only just begun to look at the voluminous report.

Just as an aside, the IG, Michael Horowitz, worked with Comey in the 1990s and is married to a CNN/PBS producer who was a Dukakis supporter and an Obama donor.

The DoJ ended the Clinton email probe with this investigative report by the DoJ of the DoJ.

1. NO POLITICAL BIAS HERE

The agents in the Office of the Inspector General were silent on whether political bias affected the Russia probe but they did NOT find bias in the probe of Clinton’s emails.

Comey himself pointed to Hillary Clinton’s guilt in his public pronouncement but claimed he didn’t know her intent so she was not culpable. That is absurd.

The report faults Comey for “insubordination” but couldn’t find any political bias. They apparently didn’t notice how they slow-walked the investigation of Anthony Weiner’s laptop. The super spy James Comey didn’t even know Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner were married. Amazing! 2. THE WE’LL STOP HIM TEXTS Agent Peter Strzok sent a text to Lisa Page assuring her that they would stop Trump from becoming President. “The FBI accepts that text messages exchanged over FBI-issued devices by certain FBI employees, primarily Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, demonstrated extremely poor judgment and a lack of professionalism,” the report read. Strzok is still working at the FBI with top security clearance. Why? Poor judgment? What would have happened if a Republican did that to a Democrat candidate? Lisa Page resigned so she won’t face the music. Even more corrupt and shocking is that the “We’ll stop” Trump text was withheld from Congress at the time of the release last year. The DoJ gave Congress the exchange but left out that line. That is so very corrupt. Listen to Rush Limbaugh explain. He hit the nail on the head: 3. THEY WERE TOLD NOT TO INVESTIGATE THE CLINTON FOUNDATION Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates revealed that the DOJ instructed federal investigators to hold back on an open probe into the Clinton Foundation in 2016. That was in the report. No bias there! According to the document, the FBI did not open a probe into the Clinton Foundation, contrary to popular belief. “Numerous witnesses told us that agents involved in the Clinton Foundation investigation were instructed to take no overt investigative steps prior to the election,” the inspector general writes. Yates confirmed and defended this and she will get away with it. Yeah, I think there was discussion about look, if [agents on the Clinton Foundation investigation] want to go do record stuff and stuff that you can do covertly, fine. But not overtly…. And the sort of thought being we’ll address that again at the end after the election was over. 4. FIVE EMPLOYEES WILL GET A LETTER IN THEIR FILE Five FBI employees have been referred for investigation by the IG over “hostile” political messages. Their names were not released. They have only been referred for in-house discipline. The probe of the five employees will look into their politically-charged and “hostile” text messages and instant messages to determine if they violated FBI code, according to Inspector General’s report titled, A Review of Various Actions by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice in Advance of the 2016 Election. “Some of these text messages and instant messages mixed political commentary with discussions about the Midyear investigation, and raised concerns that political bias may have impacted investigative decisions,” the report read. Further, the OIG said that while it found no evidence the views influenced investigative decisions, “five employees” have been referred for the investigation into whether the messages violated FBI code. “The FBI will handle these referrals pursuant to the FBI’s disciplinary investigation and adjudication processes, and will impose disciplinary measures as warranted,” the report read. In other words, they will get a letter in their file or be told to retire. Nothing much will happen. Only McCabe will face criminal charges. James Comey will get away with all he did. He was using a private email account to conduct business and he will get away with that too. Tomorrow his op-ed exonerating himself will appear in a major newspaper. I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work. — James Comey (@Comey) June 14, 2018 5. JOURNALISTS PAID OFF THE FBI The IG cited instances where the FBI was accepting gratuities but couldn’t see the bias in that. Donald Trump Jr. wants to know more about all the tickets for the FBI to outings, sporting events, et al from journalists. No bias there, right? Totally normal right? #IGReport “FBI employees received tickets to sporting events from journalists, went on golfing outings with media representatives, were treated to drinks and meals after work” https://t.co/9ozrgzZ2Vp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 14, 2018