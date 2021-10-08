Biden’s using a fake movie set — we’re living in a movie

Why is Joe Biden using a fake movie set?
Last week, Breitbart noted that the White House has developed a special video set for President Joe Biden events that are broadcast online or include video conferencing.
Maybe he’s a hologram.
Watch:
He wasn’t even in the White House when this shot was allegedly given (September 27):
In this one, you’ll see artificial solar panels out the windows:
A virtual Potemkin village, a dystopian Lysenkoism egalitarian hellscape…for me to laugh at!
You know it’s Peak Clown when you have check headlines and sources twice because it all sounds so Mystery Babylon Be.
Soetoro and Soros won’t rest until it makes Zimbabwe look like paradise, plan and prep now.