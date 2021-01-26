Here are the 5 Republicans who voted to continue the sham trial

Forty-five Republicans in the Senate today voted with Sen. Rand Paul and his procedural objection to impeachment, including leader Mitch McConnell. The question is whether the impeachment trial is unconstitutional, and the vote was 55-45. The trial will continue.

Five GOP senators voted against Paul’s objection and for the impeachment process to continue.

Here are the five who voted with Democrats to the surprise of no one: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey, Ben Sasse, and Mitt Romney.

Rand Paul excoriated the senators for supporting this unconstitutional process:

