Sen Leahy, who will preside over shame trial, was taken to the hospital

Senator Patrick Leahy, 80, who will preside over the sham impeachment trial, was taken to the hospital today. He complained of not feeling well in the Capitol office, examined, and sent to the hospital.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated,” Leahy spokesperson David Carle said.

Earlier today, Leahy was sworn in to preside over the trial.

Leahy, the president pro tempore, is constitutionally the second-highest-ranking official in the Senate behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the president of the chamber under Article One.

There are too many elderly people in Congress. We need term limits.

Related