Here Are the Candidates for Speaker and Their Scores

There are nine candidates for Speaker of the House. They range from RINO to Conservative. Kevin McCarthy endorsed Emmer. We already discussed Emmer. He’s a no-go.
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Republican Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson, RSC Chair Kevin Hern (Okla.), Reps. Byron Donalds (Fla.), Austin Scott (Ga.), Jack Bergman (Mich.), Pete Sessions (Texas), Gary Palmer (Ala.) and Dan Meuser (Pa.)
Heritage Conservative Voting Score
- Tom Emmer 82%
- Mike Johnson 84%
- Kevin Hern 98%
- Byron Donalds 98%
- Austin Scott 84%
- Jack Bergman 84%
- Pete Sessions 98%
- Gary Palmer 98%
- Dan Meuser 84%
Liberty Score
- Tom Emmer 69%
- Mike Johnson 74%
- Kevin Hern 82%
- Byron Donalds 100%
- Austin Scott 65%
- Jack Bergman 57%
- Pete Sessions 63%
- Gary Palmer 80%
- Dan Meuser 68%
CPAC Vote Rating
- Tom Emmer 73
- Mike Johnson 91%
- Kevin Hern 100%
- Byron Donalds 94%
- Austin Scott 82
- Jack Bergman 71
- Pete Sessions 82
- Gary Palmer 84
- Dan Meuser 68
Specific Voting Records
If You Want the Leftist NBC News Take, Go Here.
Thanks!
Byron Daniels looks like he may be the best candidate.
How will the RINOs try to sabotage him?
Can the sentinel run a full article about him and his background?