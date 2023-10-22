Biden Administration Frantically Tries to Stop the Invasion of Gaza

The New York Post reports the Biden administration is frantically trying to stall Israel’s invasion of Gaza. They allegedly want to further negotiations over the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas.

This administration doesn’t care who is pouring into the United States and who is dying because of it. It’s not likely they care about the hostages.

In any case, it’s not Biden making the calls – it’s Obama. His fingerprints are all over this.

Israel ramped up its bombardment in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria as a prelude to the invasion, taking out Hamas commanders. This is in preparation for the invasion.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Sunday that if the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah “decides to enter the war … it will be the mistake of its life.”

President Biden and other US officials remained in frantic talks to delay the Gaza invasion of Israel Defense Forces so that more hostages might be freed before the Palestinian territory dissolves further into a war zone, sources briefed on the talks told CNN.

“The [administration] pressed Israeli leadership to delay because of progress on the hostage front,” an official said after the release of two US citizens Friday.

When asked Saturday if he discussed plans to delay the Gaza invasion, Biden told reporters, “I’m talking to the Israelis.”

Biden still refuses to blame Iran, which is behind the attack. And Iran would not have okayed it if China was opposed to it. They see the United States at its weakest.

The longer Israel delays, the more support they will lose as the left revs up the propaganda machine.

This is an existential threat to Israel.

