RINOs Want Their Next Speaker to Be Super RINO Tom Emmer

After Jim Jordan lost his third attempt to become Speaker, Tom Emmer called colleagues to push his candidacy. Mr. Emmer (R-MN) was voted as House Whip over Jim Banks in a 115-106 vote in November 2022. They’re on the right path if they want to ensure that we never get a Speaker.

The fact that he’s third in line in House leadership was concerning enough, yet he’s taken an early lead for Speaker.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump White House adviser and the “War Room” host, called Emmer a “Trump hater.”

Kevin McCarthy endorsed Tom Emmer. Meanwhile, Conservative Byron Donalds is running.

HE’S AN ESG GUY

Emmer has voted for legislation that has advanced Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and received funding from Wall Street giant BlackRock.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager and served as a chief advocate of ESG investing. ESG pushed Marxist goals on corporations, including extreme climate change initiatives and diversity, equity, and inclusion in our system. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the extremes of left and right have hijacked the narrative, and he never meant for it to develop as it has. Whether that’s true or not, it is pushing Marxism on corporations.

“Emmer agrees with Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg that our highways are racist. You can’t make this stuff up,” Trump Jr. told The Daily Caller.

HE’S A SOROS DUPE, PUSHING NPVC TO REPLACE THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

Emmer’s role as GOP whip has raised some concerns among conservatives for his past voting record, which included crossing party lines to vote with Democrats in 2019 to block the Pentagon from implementing then-President Trump’s restrictions on transgender Americans’ military service. Emmer also voted to require federal contractors to allow biological males to use women’s locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms.

Emmer has said that “divisive social issues shouldn’t be brought to the House floor.”

Tom Emmer once served as a paid spokesperson for the Soros-funded National Popular Vote (NPV or NPVC) aimed at destroying the Electoral College.

The New York Post reported that Emmer took a job as one of the group’s paid spokespeople for the NPVC.

“I believe it’s going to end up favoring Republicans … if you believe in our message,” Emmer said in a 2011 video interview posted on the website of Pennsylvania public affairs firm Triad Strategies.

In no way does NPV favor Republicans. It’s a product of Alexander Soros, George’s son, who worked with a few businessmen to get it going. It’s a gimmick to replace the Electoral College, which they falsely claim is not the case.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an agreement among a group of U.S. states and the District of Columbia to award all their electoral votes to whichever presidential ticket wins the overall popular vote in the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

One of the best explanations I’ve seen comes from Dan McLaughlin who uses a hypothetical example: R candidate wins 48 states by identical 54-46 margins, D wins CA, NY & DC by 75-25 margins, D wins the national popular vote. Who should win?

I used this hypothetical example: R candidate wins 48 states by identical 54-46 margins, D wins CA, NY & DC by 75-25 margins, D wins national popular vote. Who should win?

