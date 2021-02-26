Here are the THREE Republicans who voted for the monstrous Equality Act









The Democrat House passed the communistic Equality Act that will subjugate religious freedom to the State in the name of discrimination and transgender rights. It’s really the Superiority Act, putting the State in charge of the rest of us in almost all spheres of life.

Trans are being used to take away the freedom of the religious majority of this country. It also intrudes on women’s sports and parental rights.

The Washington Times reports that the bill, which would add sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation to the 1964 Civil Rights Act, was approved by 224-206, with three Republicans voting in favor of the measure.

The three Republicans were Rep. Tom Reed from Illinois, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, and Rep. John Katko from New York. They are liberal Republicans.

They obviously don’t care about the country or the majority of Americans.

The good news is that this bill will probably die in the Senate because it would need 10 Republicans to get past the filibuster. But just the idea that this thing is even feasible is terrifying.

THE NICE LEGISLATION

The Federalist defined the Act as “a nice and equitable-sounding piece of legislation that would effectively end legal sex distinctions as we know them and coerce traditional conservatives and Christians into violating their most deeply held religious beliefs.

It’s not a narrow rule as The Federalist stated. “No, there isn’t any remaining area of American life where this monstrous legislation wouldn’t sneak its anti-religious tentacles. The amendment dictates that “public accommodations” include ‘establishments that provide exhibitions, recreation, exercise, amusement, gatherings, or displays; goods, services, or programs; and transportation services.’ And just in case you weren’t sure what that exhaustive list of spaces covers, it also stipulates that on the basis of gender identity, people cannot be “denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room, and a dressing room.”

“We’re talking about erasing sex and gender distinctions altogether and punishing anyone who resists that gender is fluid, any feminists who don’t think men should be allowed on women’s sports teams, and any church that doesn’t want to hire a transgender staff member. The legal meaning of bigotry and discrimination is about to define anyone who still believes in science.”

“According to the Equality Act, religious nurses, doctors, and hospitals unwilling to kill an unborn child or perform a sex-change surgery could be legally discriminating.”

If the left prevails in this legislative endeavor, they’ll have the full force of the law to go after anyone who doesn’t fall into step with their genderless orthodoxy.

Catholics won’t be able to teach anything about childbirth or marriage.

Chip Roy announced today he intends to fight the Equality Act in court but do we have enough sane judges and is our Supreme Court corrupt?

“They want to tell people who disagree on these issues that they need to go to the corner and that they need to hide. And they need to give up their closely held beliefs and their values…it is absolutely an abomination.” From Rep. Roy’s floor speech opposing the Equality Act. pic.twitter.com/lcXZEV7oiJ — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) February 25, 2021

