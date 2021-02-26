MSNBC gives a raging anti-Semite his own show









David Harsanyi writes MSNBC hired a former Al Jazeera, anti-Semite journalist Mehdi Hasan to host a show.

“A guy who regularly peddles anti-Semitic tropes for Qatar, once said gay men are no better than pedophiles, and calls non-Muslims “cattle,” gets a show. But if you don’t believe there are 90 genders, you get your book banned.”

MSNBC is giving journalist Mehdi Hasan his own prime-time television show starting this Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hasan’s first guest will be another anti-Semite Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Hasan is a former journalist for Al Jazeera, where he hosted the show “UpFront.” He has also been a senior columnist for The Intercept and the host of that outlet’s podcast “Deconstructed.”

In December, Hasan took to Twitter to condemn a tweet by Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer as “racist.” Via his tweet, Hammer had shared a clip of Hasan’s show along with the comment, “Your Qatari $$$ at work.” The clip showed Hasan discussing Palestinian-Israeli relations and Israel’s “de facto,” as he described it, annexation of the occupied territories.

Mehdi is a poisonous, contemptuous, anti-American, anti-Jewish troublemaker:

Last night, on the @MehdiHasanShow, I gave my top 5 reasons why I believe the far right domestic terror threat is more dangerous than even Al Qaeda after 9/11. At number 5: Al Qaeda didn’t have cable news channels endorsing its world view.pic.twitter.com/wwL185HVuM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 16, 2021

And the number 1 reason why Al Qaeda was not as much a danger as these #MAGAterrorists are is because… Al Qaeda wasn’t white. We take the threat from brown men with big beards much more seriously than the threat from white guys. Hence the Capitol attack.pic.twitter.com/wwL185HVuM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 16, 2021

