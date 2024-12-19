Here Come the New Americans, A Million, Mostly Men

While Congress is trying to push bloated bills we can’t afford, look at what is heading for our border. How many criminals and terrorists are in these thousands planning to cross over illegally or fly in? We won’t know until they commit a crime or act of terror because you cannot possibly screen these massive numbers flooding our borders. Reportedly, a million are already in transit.

They are almost all men.

People must understand that this is another existential threat, as are wars and spending. It’s also sabotage of the Save America agenda.

This is only a small fraction of the million already in transit. — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) December 18, 2024

Think of the poor children being trafficked. It’s Satanic.

I heard much worse that Tom knows about. A couple who sold their two year old son into trafficking…The boy was anally r@ped near death. This was said when I was at MaraLago and President Trump heard it. Democrats are PURE FILTH for welcoming this. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) December 19, 2024

