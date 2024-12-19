Here Come the New Americans, A Million, Mostly Men

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
1
10

While Congress is trying to push bloated bills we can’t afford, look at what is heading for our border. How many criminals and terrorists are in these thousands planning to cross over illegally or fly in? We won’t know until they commit a crime or act of terror because you cannot possibly screen these massive numbers flooding our borders. Reportedly, a million are already in transit.

They are almost all men.

People must understand that this is another existential threat, as are wars and spending. It’s also sabotage of the Save America agenda.

Think of the poor children being trafficked. It’s Satanic.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz