President-elect Trump Warns Congress Not to Pass a “Clean” CR

President-elect Donald Trump warned Congress not to pass a ‘clean’ Continuing Resolution (CR) without a debt llimit extension to fund the government. Speaker Johnson is putting one together this evening.

President Trump is threatening to support primary challenges against any Republican who votes for it unless the debt ceiling issue is addressed beforehand. The pressure is on since the deadline is Friday, and the Uniparty is terrified of shutdowns.

Trump wants to force a resolution on the debt ceiling during the current administration, not his anticipated future term.

It’s long past time to stop kicking the can down the road. Donald Trump wants a CR with Republican priorities in place, not Democrats. Republicans won the election. It’s time to act like it.

The Uniparty is trying to sabotage Donald Trump. The CR we saw this morning included vaccine passports, mask mandates, woke language such as calling felons “offenders,” gave Congress a 40% raise, prevented future investigations of Congress, and on and on.

His scathing statement:

If Republicans try to pass a clean Continuing Resolution without all of the Democrat “bells and whistles” that will be so destructive to our Country, all it will do, after January 20th, is bring the mess of the Debt Limit into the Trump Administration, rather than allowing it to take place in the Biden Administration. Any Republican that would be so stupid as to do this should, and will, be Primaried. Everything should be done, and fully negotiated, prior to my taking Office on January 20th, 2025.

Sounds like the ridiculous and extraordinarily expensive Continuing Resolution, PLUS, is dying fast, but can anyone imagine passing it without either terminating, or extending, the Debt Ceiling guillotine coming up in June? Unless the Democrats terminate or substantially extend Debt Ceiling now, I will fight ‘till the end.

This is a nasty TRAP set in place by the Radical Left Democrats! They are looking to embarrass us in June when it comes up for a Vote. The people that extended it, from September 28th to June 1st, should be ashamed of themselves. It was political malpractice! Also, the Communist Global Engagement Center, a project of Crooked Hillary Clinton, should not in any way, shape, or form be extended and, the shielding of the very corrupt J6 Unselect Committee of Political Losers and Thugs would be suicidal for any Republican approving it. Likewise, this is not a good time for Congress to be asking for pay increases. Hopefully, you’ll be entitled to such an increase in the near future when we, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

What people don’t understand is that our spending and debt pose an existential threat. We don’t know when the chickens will come home to roost, but they will. Congress thought it would be business as usual.

Speaker Johnson needs to go.

