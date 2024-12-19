Rep. Gaetz Suggests Exposing Every MeToo Settlement

The House decided to release the ethics committee report on Matt Gaetz. They might want to ensure that he is never in government again. Whether Mr. Gaetz told the complete truth, we cannot say. However, he had no ability to defend himself against the report by people who don’t like him.

The New York Times will publish it FOR FREE. It’s not going to be behind their paywall.

Matt Gaetz accepted a position as an anchor on One America News Network in January.

He gave one of his customary responses:

Congressman @mattgaetz released this statement today about an Ethics Report that is set to soon be released about him by the House Ethics Committee. pic.twitter.com/GIW4D1pXWM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 18, 2024

The following suggestion received 50,000 likes so far.

He is being facetious, but why are we paying off blackmailers? Then, there is the possibility that they can be blackmailed again by people who know about it.

I don’t think it would be a good plan if he were serious.

Someone suggested the following plan to me: 1. Show up 1/3/2025 to congress

2. Participate in Speaker election (I was elected to the 119th Congress, after all…)

3. Take the oath

4. File a privileged motion to expose every “me too” settlement paid using public funds (even of… — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 18, 2024

