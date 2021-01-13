President impeached again by Pelosi’s kangaroo court! 10 GOP sign on!

President Trump was impeached again, without a trial, without proof or defense. It’s the most unAmerican process I’ve seen yet. It’s not what our Constitution allows, but they did it anyway. They have weaponized the impeachment process against a President they do not like.

You can watch the speech that allegedly incited a violent mob to attack people, vandalize, and steal in the Capitol below.

These are the ten Republicans who voted to impeach:

Liz Cheney, WY, Anthony Gonzalez, OH, Jamie Herrera-Beutler, WA, John Katko, NY, Adam Kinzinger, IL, Peter Meijer, MI, Dan Newhouse, WA, Tom Rice, SC, Fred Upton, MI, David Valadao, CA.

Rep. Louis Gohmert is being trashed for reading Nancy Pelosi’s own words during the impeachment today. He’s trending for quoting Pelosi and being called radical. This is what he said: “I don’t know why there aren’t more uprisings in this country. Maybe there will be.” He quoted her exactly and the Left mob went wild.

This is the speech they say incited a riot, even though the riot started a full 56 minutes before attendees at the speech made it to the Capitol:

This is the nightmare of horribles:

With the addition of a trial after Trump leaves office, this rush to impeach may become a parade of constitutional horribles. The use of impeachment to “remove” a president who already left office is ripe for challenge in the Senate and even in the courts. https://t.co/2UT6uPdBGm — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 13, 2021

We now have to find out what happens next. The trial will be after President Trump leaves office. They can’t legally do that. He’s a citizen with the same rights as anyone else once he leaves office.

This is the main portion of Resolution 24:

ARTICLE I: INCITEMENT OF INSURRECTION

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment” and that the President “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors”. Further, section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits any person who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States from “hold[ing] any office … under the United States”. In his conduct while President of the United States—and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed—Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States, in that:

On January 6, 2021, pursuant to the 12th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the House of Representatives, and the Senate met at the United States Capitol for a Joint Session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College. In the months preceding the Joint Session, President Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the Presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials. Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC. There, he reiterated false claims that “we won this election, and we won it by a landslide”. He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged—and foreseeably resulted in—lawless action at the Capitol, such as: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore”. Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.

President Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021, followed his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Those prior efforts included a phone call on January 2, 2021, during which President Trump urged the secretary of state of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to overturn the Georgia Presidential election results and threatened Secretary Raffensperger if he failed to do so.

In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Wherefore, Donald John Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law. Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.

God help us. We are now a Third World nation without a rule of law.

