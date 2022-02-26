Here Come the US Truckers’ Convoys

Multiple trucker convoys protesting COVID-19 restrictions are heading to the nation’s capital, a crime-infested Democrat hellhole. The convoys resemble the so-called “Freedom Convoy”. The Pentagon said it approved 400 National Guard troops, about 50 large tactical vehicles, and up to 300 National Guard troops to come to the city to assist at traffic posts if needed, according to Reuters.

No National Guard for January 6, 2020, and Pelosi said she had no control over it. But Pelosi approved 400 National Guard this time.

HERE THEY COME

Joe Biden and House Democrats’ vaccine mandates are authoritarian and unconstitutional. These truckers have the right to peacefully protest these authoritarian mandates. https://t.co/8mqBgQp87W — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 24, 2022

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” https://t.co/Phu51B9wrk — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 24, 2022

A group of American truckers began a cross-country drive from California to Washington to protest coronavirus restrictions, taking a cue from demonstrations that paralyzed Canada’s capital city Ottawa for weeks https://t.co/pJsD4h8hlp pic.twitter.com/vRhfInq59U — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2022

EXCLUSIVE LOOK: | The Peoples Convoy currently parked in Tucumcari, NM welcome by Mayor. OVER 1,000 Vehicles long! Watch: pic.twitter.com/GwFazIMMBb — El American (@ElAmerican_) February 25, 2022

A lot of Republicans are embracing the anti-mandate Trucker protest who are now making their way to DC.

The Peoples’ Convoy will be the largest and won’t go into D.C. proper. There are many mini-convoys as well. Examples;

Dozens of House Republicans urged Biden to suspend vaccine mandates for truckers crossing between the U.S. and Canada. Letter here .

A group of GOP senators has legislation that would end mandatory proof of vaccination for international truckers entering from Mexico and Canada. More here .

Six House Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday: “We write to state our support of the protesting truckers as they continue to express their concerns about the arbitrary vaccine travel requirements,” the letter, led by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), said.

Knowing what the Left will do to them, Mo Brooks wants the truckers to have political asylum.

We could use some more truckers in America. I suggest we offer Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers political asylum. America welcomes people who love freedom and who reject tyrannical dictates. https://t.co/nTz6pwJqoX — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) February 23, 2022

