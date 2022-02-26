Here Come the US Truckers’ Convoys

Multiple trucker convoys protesting COVID-19 restrictions are heading to the nation’s capital, a crime-infested Democrat hellhole. The convoys resemble the so-called “Freedom Convoy”. The Pentagon said it approved 400 National Guard troops, about 50 large tactical vehicles, and up to 300 National Guard troops to come to the city to assist at traffic posts if needed, according to Reuters.

No National Guard for January 6, 2020, and Pelosi said she had no control over it. But Pelosi approved 400 National Guard this time.

HERE THEY COME

A lot of Republicans are embracing the anti-mandate Trucker protest who are now making their way to DC.

The Peoples’ Convoy will be the largest and won’t go into D.C. proper. There are many mini-convoys as well. Examples;

  • Dozens of House Republicans urged Biden to suspend vaccine mandates for truckers crossing between the U.S. and Canada. Letter here.
  • A group of GOP senators has legislation that would end mandatory proof of vaccination for international truckers entering from Mexico and Canada. More here.
  • Six House Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday: “We write to state our support of the protesting truckers as they continue to express their concerns about the arbitrary vaccine travel requirements,” the letter, led by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), said.

Knowing what the Left will do to them, Mo Brooks wants the truckers to have political asylum.


