FL Govenor De Santis, GOP Rock Star at CPAC

Florida Governor Ron De Santis was a rock star at CPAC. He welcomed everyone to the “freest state in the Union.”
Former President Trump may be the main event at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), but the gathering also demonstrated resounding support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is the future of the GOP — a rock star.
Conference attendees pointed to Donald Trump as their top choice for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But many also expressed a growing interest in DeSantis, whom they see as an eventual successor to Trump and future presidential candidate, especially if Trump decides against another White House campaign.
They came out in droves for the Governor.
It’s his for the taking but we saw how the Grand Old Politburo did the Orange Roadrunner.
WEF Schwab bot? Oh, hell F’ no.
I love the ol’ rock star cartoon of sobama with a classic Gibson Explorer while not even playing a chord and the crowd just going off with OMG he is the one, so kewl, the cartoon was around before the Barry tried to put Gibson out of business.
We don’t need another hero, just someone who will salvage some semblance of the former republic.
Will there be anything left in 2024?
Move quickly we must and quickly we must move.