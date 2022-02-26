FL Govenor De Santis, GOP Rock Star at CPAC

Florida Governor Ron De Santis was a rock star at CPAC. He welcomed everyone to the “freest state in the Union.”

Former President Trump may be the main event at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), but the gathering also demonstrated resounding support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is the future of the GOP — a rock star.

Conference attendees pointed to Donald Trump as their top choice for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But many also expressed a growing interest in DeSantis, whom they see as an eventual successor to Trump and future presidential candidate, especially if Trump decides against another White House campaign.

They came out in droves for the Governor.

Watch:

