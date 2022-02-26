Sleepy Joe Never Sent the Weapons to Ukraine, Stopped Poland’s Weapons

Joe Biden secured funds to arm Ukrainians and then slow-walked them, The Washington Times reports.

For weeks, the White House National Security Council and Pentagon have been “slow-rolling” Kyiv’s long-standing request for more weapons as Russian President Putin deployed a massive troop buildup, a congressional source told Rowan Scarborough, a reporter for The Washington Times. The Biden team did not want to “escalate,” ––– meaning they were intimidated by the Russian president.

“DOD and NSC lawyers are slow-rolling the re-supply of weapons to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic’s over concerns it will draw the United States into the war,” the source said. “The Baltic nations need more Stingers and Javelins to replenish their inventory which was depleted by transfers to Ukraine.”

Former DNI Richard Grenell responded to the irony of it all.

“Really late,” he tweeted Saturday morning as the State Department spokesman announced the arms shipments for “further defensive support.”

Mr. Grenell added, “You’ve been telling the world that a bloody war was coming but waited to provide serious support until the war started.”

Bill Gertz pointed to the US stopping other nations from sending weapons.

Bill Gertz’s Inside the Ring column reported exclusively on a Feb. 3. written request by the Polish military to the U.S. embassy in Warsaw for permission to send Javelins to Ukraine. The missiles remain unshipped to this day.

Army legislative affairs told Capitol Hill on Feb. 14, “At the current moment, the U.S. Army is still sorting out multiple requests and what may be available for these high-demand assets. So a final decision is still pending.”

Good grief.

As usual, the administration is a failure. This is similar to what went on in Afghanistan. How many nations can Biden destroy in nearly three more years?

They are outmatched by about 20 times and need weapons.

The Kyiv Independent tweeted: Berlin has so far refused to greenlight weapon shipments. The reversal could mean a rapid increase in EU military assistance for Ukraine, as Estonia could finally send howitzers to Ukraine.

Berlin made itself dependent on Russian oil and gas. Now, they’re skittish. If Biden would go back to Trump’s energy policies, we could take Russia’s place. Unfortunately, in the world of today’s Democrats, ideology comes before all else, especially national security.

Ukraine is also crowdfunding for weapons, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Biden’s letting Germany run the NATO response to the Ukraine-Russia war.

The sanctions are a joke. None of them matter and the people he’s sanctioning have NO assets in the US. He’s allowing Germany to decide the sanctions. There is ZERO leadership out of the US. Germany is closer to Russia now and doesn’t listen to us.

Sleepy Joe, on the other hand, is lolling around his home in Delaware — silent.

Biden did a lot to embolden Putin. He never engaged in diplomacy. There was none. In January 2020, Biden cut fossil fuel production, killed the KeystoneXL pipeline, and approved Nord Stream 2. He let Russia send fuel to Europe, but not the US. That drove the costs of oil up three times from $35 a barrel in a matter of months. Now it has gone to $80 a barrel, and then almost $100, which is how Russia is funding this war. Biden gave Putin the money for the assault on Ukraine by driving up the cost of gas and oil.

If people think Biden is doing anything but destroying this country, they need to pay more attention. Some of the people behind this are Barack Obama and George Soros, and the global communist movement.

Don’t listen to the Soros trolls on social media. Most people get it.

REALLY LATE

Really late. You’ve been telling the world that a bloody war was coming but waited to provide serious support until the war started. https://t.co/KRffJX2Jot — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 26, 2022

BREAKING: The government of Poland sent a convoy of ammunition to Ukraine yesterday. On Day 1 Poland opened its borders wide to Ukrainian refugees. Now, the Polish people are lining up in football stadiums to donate blood to the people of Ukraine 🇵🇱🇺🇦 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 26, 2022

Watch:

