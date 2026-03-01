Here Is a Candidate for Deportation

Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
M Dowling
This professor says his leader is Khameini, and he is going to tell his followers to spread Khamenei’s ideology and blood to his children and grandchildren. This professor from a foreign land clearly didn’t come here to be an American in a majority-Christian country.

Democrats and the judges in their pockets won’t let us deport him. He has Democrat hero status as a radical Islamist, and as such, he is untouchable.

This man is Henry Ford Community College Professor Ali Akbar Shdid. He is going to teach all his students to follow mass murderer Khamenei’s path.

