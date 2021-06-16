Here is Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker’s expose to Project Veritas



















Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker is outing her own network as deceptively editing the news and tailoring the news by race and even corporate sponsors’ wishes. She says the erroneous news reporting even affects our health. HCQ was banned because Donald Trump mentioned it. Ms. Hecker was supposed to know she wasn’t allowed to report it except in the most negative way.

She says corporate values are above the viewers’ interests.

Watch:

Yesterday, Ms. Hecker interrupted a Fox 26 live on-air weather report to announce she planned to do this.

I've been warning everyone about the Fox Corporation for YEARS now. They don't let people who speak the cold hard truth on their network anymore. Looking forward to seeing what Project Veritas and this brave local (former?) Fox Reporter put out tomorrow. CANCEL FOX NEWS!! pic.twitter.com/FfaQfzFwD5 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 14, 2021

Related

















