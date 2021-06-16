Here is Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker’s expose to Project Veritas

Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker is outing her own network as deceptively editing the news and tailoring the news by race and even corporate sponsors’ wishes. She says the erroneous news reporting even affects our health. HCQ was banned because Donald Trump mentioned it. Ms. Hecker was supposed to know she wasn’t allowed to report it except in the most negative way.
She says corporate values are above the viewers’ interests.
Watch:
Yesterday, Ms. Hecker interrupted a Fox 26 live on-air weather report to announce she planned to do this.
I've been warning everyone about the Fox Corporation for YEARS now.
They don't let people who speak the cold hard truth on their network anymore.
Looking forward to seeing what Project Veritas and this brave local (former?) Fox Reporter put out tomorrow.
CANCEL FOX NEWS!! pic.twitter.com/FfaQfzFwD5
— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 14, 2021
FOX decline started in 2015. They practice ‘CANCEL CULTURE’ in their comment sections.
I must say it was a pretty bold move to come out during an on-air segment to disclose it. Since that is a Broadcast station they are required to serve the public interest. Complaints to the station and the FCC should be in order. It can affect license renewal time, therefore they should be more concerned about serving the pubic rather than some Corporate sponsor.
As for myself I quit watching local stations Years Ago. One station has a woman “newsreader” who would give the saddest face for some tragic story and, THEN, in a split-second turn on the happy-face for the next segment. It looked phony as could be. Another station came up with a slogan to “solve” the high murder rate, higher per-capita than Chicago. Most of the community leaders joined in for a PSA with that slogan. As far as I’m concerned local stations are no better than the national. It’s the same with Government, maybe even worse at the local level. Tell That to all the Republicans praising local governments. In one sense “burn it all down” has merit, but the end result would be the same.