Frightening! White House wants neighbors and family to turn in ‘radicals’



















During a teleconference by a senior White House administration official, a national strategy for countering [faux] domestic terrorism was presented.

“We will work to improve public awareness of federal resources to address concerning or threatening behavior before violence occurs,” a Biden administration official said.

That sounds like propaganda.

They plan to censor content off the Internet.

“One of the principal tools now at our disposal is our decision to join the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online. This is an international partnership between governments and technology companies that works to develop new solutions to eliminating terrorist content online while safeguarding the freedom of online expression.”

The Department of Homeland Security will get $77 million for the cause.

They plan to spend $100 million tracking down domestic terrorists. Right now, the people they are tracking down are people who rallied on January 6th, even people who were outside the Capitol, not even on the steps. They are hunting them down for misdemeanor ‘crimes’ and putting them in the worst prisons.

The announcement states they will excise terrorists from the military. Currently, they are teaching far-left critical race theory in the army. It is anti-white and anti-American.

The official cited the Department of Homeland Security’s “If you see something say something” campaign to help stop radical Islamic terror as a domestic possibility.

TURN IN YOUR FAMILY

Like Adolf Hitler, Fidel Castro, and Mao, the Biden administration wants people to turn in their family and neighbors.

“This involves creating contexts in which those who are family members or friends or co-workers know that there are pathways and avenues to raise concerns and seek help for those who they have perceived to be radicalizing and potentially radicalizing towards violence,” the official said.

The Biden administration said it would also work with large technology companies on “increased information sharing” to help combat radicalization.

“Any particular tech company often knows its own platform very well,” the official noted. “But the government sees things — actually, threats of violence — across platforms. They see the relationship between online recruitment, radicalization, and violence in the physical world.”

Just in case you are unclear about who they might be referencing. The radicals they have pointed to, and the only radicals they have pointed to, are Republicans, Conservatives, Libertarians, Christians, Orthodox Jews, and, generally, Trump supporters.

