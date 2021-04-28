Here is key info on the Brown shooting that you probably hadn’t heard









Andrew Brown Jr. is a black man who was shot and killed by the police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The bodycam footage will not be released for 30-45 days, as per the court today.

The family saw 22 seconds of the footage and immediately claimed Mr. Brown was murdered as he was sitting in his car with his hands on the steering wheel.

They left some key information out.

In court today, the District Attorney said that there are certainly more pertinent details in the shooting that have not been reported yet. For one thing, Brown tried to run over officers as he was trying to escape.

A car is a deadly weapon.

Womble on body cam video: The car of #AndrewBrown was stationary when deputies approached and grabbed door, Brown backed up and “made contact” with law enforcement, then drove forward and “makes contact” with deputies, and *then* shots are fired. @13NewsNow — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

In ten days, the family will see the complete video with the officers’ faces blurred.

The neighbor witness said the car was stationary and Brown had his hands on the steering wheel. He either didn’t see it accurately or he’s lying or the DA is wrong.

The officers are reportedly “distraught” but believe the shooting was “justified.”

An attorney for “unnamed defendants” (presumably deputies) says “officers are distraught” and “we believe the shooting was justified.” He opposes public release of video, saying there isn’t a “compelling public interest” (that community wants, but doesn’t *need* it) @13NewsNow — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 28, 2021

