Biden is now a progressive! He will pit Americans against each other tonight









Biden is not a Democrat anymore. He is a Progressive. Progressives are the far-far-left, socialists who favor equity, which is favoring of one race over another. They will pick winners and losers, instead of the American people having choice.

Everything will be free.

He will announce the American Family Act that will provide Americans with free everything. Painting affluent Americans and corporations as evil, he will say in fairness, they must pay more.

This is very destructive. Progressives don’t care that it will destroy the economy. They only care about centralizing power in D.C. such as federalizing the police.

The government will now pay for all childcare, even if you don’t have a job. He will announce universal childcare from PK on. The Progressives want the government to educate the children. Biden wants community college for free, but that’s in the next bill.

The Progressive Biden wants free healthcare.

BidenBama administration will vastly expand food security. Housing is also in the bill.

There will be paid family leave for guys or gals.

It just goes on and on with socialist/communist payoffs to the unproductive at the expense of the productive. This is madness and it mimics failed communist countries, not Scandinavian countries – they’re capitalists.

Biden wants to ruin the family. The central government will provide everything you need and they will raise your children in their childcare programs.

This is the class warfare the Democrat Progressives love, pitting the rich and the upper-middle class against the lower and lower-middle class. It will be very destructive to small businesses. And it won’t pay to get promotions and move ahead in one’s career. The government will take too much of what you’ve worked hard to earn.

This is more than socialism. It’s the beginnings of communism. He will destroy incentive.

