Here Is the NEA’s Perfect Teacher of the Year

Rodney Robinson, a social studies teacher in Richmond, Virginia, was named the 2019 National Teacher of the Year by the Council of Chief State School Officers. He embodies all the public school education is today.

As a social justice warrior, he’s teaching Marxism and victimization instead of facts. The NEA, a hard-left organization, wrote:

Robinson, a 19-year veteran of Richmond Public Schools, teaches at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Justice Center. CCSSO commended Robinson for creating “a positive school culture by empowering his students – many of whom have experienced trauma – to become civically-minded social advocates who use their skills and voices to affect physical and policy changes at their school and in their communities.”

Robinson says he looking forward to helping lead a conversation about the students he calls “the most vulnerable in society” and how the nation can address the school-to-prison-pipeline that has pushed too many kids out of school.

“This year, I hope to be the voice for my students and all students who feel unseen, unheard, unappreciated, and undervalued in America,” Robinson said.

At the Virgie Binford Education Center, which serves youth ages 10-18, Robinson uses a social studies curriculum that centers on juvenile justice and the prison system. Robinson collaborated with Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Forman Jr at Yale University in developing the unit. The curriculum allows “students to step outside of themselves and examine the system and the circumstances that have led to their incarceration and a better understanding of how to avoid future incarceration,” Robinson wrote in the introduction.

Teaching facts would be a better way to go.

The teacher of the year tweeted in early November that parents of black and brown children need to watch out for white women teachers since “55% of white women voted for Trump and they are nearly 80% of the teaching profession.”

He only yesterday called for Mitch McConnell to be beaten up like Rand Paul, but has since made his Twitter account private. He claims it was a joke, but, in reality, he was condoning violence against those with whom he disagrees politically.

His joke excuse: I made a Mitch McConnell joke today, and the conservative bots are real angry. It’s funny because the joke was made early today and no one said a thing until I promoted black medical awareness.

He is one of many teachers in the public school system today who are preaching communism and training students to become violent protesters. The public schools today aren’t teaching them to love their country, warts and all. They aren’t teaching about the Constitution or our history.

Robinson the racist later wrote an article for Medium claiming, without any evidence, that he can’t condone racists who support the racist, xenophobic Donald Trump. It is the usual cry of the lying Marxist.

If you can teach your children at home, consider it, or cut down on luxuries and find a private school that isn’t corrupt.

Our public school system is a dismal failure. They teach Stalinist versions of history with the ‘1619 Project’ and rail against the Bill of Rights, claiming the Constitution is ‘living’ according to their changing beliefs. It’s a mess.