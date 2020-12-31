Media’s disgraceful headlines after Minneapolis cops kill black man who tried to kill them

Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo says police shot a suspect – a black man who is a felon — who fired first at police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers and a passenger were unharmed. The BCA is investigating, and Chief Arradondo will release footage of the incident today.

The media is reporting this story in a disgraceful manner. Their headlines report a man was shot and killed by the police at a traffic spot. Then they go back to George Floyd to draw an inappropriate comparison, conflating the two events.

They want the headlines to get clicks, but people just go with the headlines:

THE ATTACK ON POLICE

That gives ammo to Antifa, in this case, the Unicorn Riot which tweeted: Minneapolis Police killed a man this evening by fatally shooting him while he was in a car in the Holiday gas station parking lot at 36th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Those reports brought out a group of Antifa/BLM anti-cop protesters of between 100 and 200 people. They attacked Minneapolis police officers.

The group of ‘protesters’ reportedly threw bricks and ice balls at the officers.

Star-Tribune reporter Alex Chhith tweeted a video showing a large crowd screaming at police and calling them murderers. “Abolish the police,” a woman yelled on a bull horn. “You f**king murders.”

To be fair, the Star-Tribune did report witness statements at the scene indicating that the suspect fired first at the officers. The article states a bullet hole is visible in one of the police cars.

The police chief said the officers wore body cams and he would try to release the videos on Thursday. He pleaded with protesters to remain peaceful.

During the press conference, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said:

As chief, I recognize the trauma that our city has been under, and we want to do everything we can to maintain the peace. Our city has gone through too much. We need to keep our officers safe, we need to keep our community safe, and I tell you, we need to preserve that crime scene so that the facts can continue to come out as it relates to that.

The officers involved in the shooting are said to be part of the Community Response Team that focuses on high-crime areas.

Does anyone really believe these ‘protesters’ (rioters) care about George Floyd?

The so-called protesters grew more militant as the evening wore on. “Just had a snowball thrown at us. … This crowd is extremely close and hostile towards police. … If they choose to storm past us, we do not have the resources to hold this crowd back,” the local newspaper said, quoting police dispatch radio traffic.

IRRATIONAL ‘PROTESTERS’

