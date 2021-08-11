Here is the pleading letter from the White House to influencers

By
M. Dowling
-
1

This is the pathetic, pleading email sent to TikTok influencers so they can make cringe videos trying to entice Democrats and youth into getting vaccinated.

The letter is unprofessional and the videos the influencers make are cringe.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. The destined to rule Wokekanda for 1000 years evolved sophisticated vaccinated beings don’t seem to be very certain of their immaculate status.
    Influencers? Nudging? GTFO with that faculty lounge freak show.

Leave a Reply