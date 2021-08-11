Here is the pleading letter from the White House to influencers

















This is the pathetic, pleading email sent to TikTok influencers so they can make cringe videos trying to entice Democrats and youth into getting vaccinated.

The letter is unprofessional and the videos the influencers make are cringe.

NEW: I’ve obtained the *Confidential* White House PR email sent to TikTok influencers begging them to “do an intimate” zoom call with Dr. Fauci. The goal is to influence children as young as 12. How much did the White House pay for this cringe video? pic.twitter.com/OApHdHf5iR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2021

Here is the video ICYMI: pic.twitter.com/HA1sG6G5pf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2021

