Befuddled Biden says former Gov Cuomo did a “helluva job”

















Joe Biden said today that Governor Cuomo has done a helluva job during his 10 years as governor.

Okay then.

Lost-in-translation Joe differentiated between ‘personal behavior’ and Cuomo’s job as governor.

His personal behavior refers to the allegations of sexual harassment. The helluva job isn’t accurate either. Cuomo’s responsible for the deaths of thousands of elderly and he covered it up. Then there are the no bail laws which puts criminals back on the street.

Biden’s a clown, Cuomo’s a clown, and the Democrat Party is conducting a clown show.

Biden then claimed he was only talking about infrastructure, which is not true, but even if it was, is he kidding? The MTA is out of control, the subways are a disaster, bridges and tunnels need work…what has he done right?

Watch:

He gets testy here. The king shall not be questioned, even when he makes no sense:

Related















